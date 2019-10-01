Sony Drops PlayStation Now Subscription Rate, Offers 'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'God of War'

The game streaming service's monthly fee has been halved.

Streaming continues to be the hot topic of 2019 in gaming as Sony Interactive revealed Tuesday morning that its PlayStation Now subscription service is receiving a price reduction and influx of new, triple-A titles.

First launched in 2014, PlayStation Now is a monthly subscription service that grants players access to over 800 games on their Sony console. The service is now being offered at a $9.99 monthly rate, down from the previous $19.99 price, as well as at a $24.99 quarterly or $59.99 yearly price point in the U.S. In January, Sony Interactive announced that the service would be offered in expanded regions, including Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

New titles coming to PlayStation Now include Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V (which first debuted on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 before being rereleased on the current generation of consoles), Naughty Dog's 2016 best-seller Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and last year's PlayStation exclusive — and multiple game of the year award winner — God of War, from Sony's Santa Monica Studios, among others. Those titles will be available on the service until Jan. 2.

"Following PlayStation Now's expansion earlier this year, we have coverage for more than 70 percent of our global PS4 user base, making it the ideal time to revamp the service with a more compelling price and stronger content offering," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "We have accumulated a wealth of knowledge in cloud gaming since PlayStation Now's launch in 2014. That, coupled with our 25-year legacy in the games business and strong partnerships we've forged with publishers, positions us to continue leading and innovating in this field as the gaming industry evolves."

Sony Interactive is also launching its first global marketing campaign for the new service, including broadcast and digital campaigns.

Sony's main competitors in the gaming space, Microsoft and Nintendo, also offer subscription services, Xbox Games Pass and Nintendo Switch Online, which allow players to download titles for a monthly fee. Meanwhile, tech giants such as Apple, which launched its Apple Arcade mobile game subscription service last month, and Google, which will debut its Stadia service next month, have entered the game streaming space in a big way in 2019. PlayStation Now currently offers the most titles on its service.