Former Sony Executive Michael Lynton Joins WMG Board as Chairman

The addition of the chairman of Snap Inc. brings WMG's board of directors to 11 members.

Former Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton has been elected non-executive chairman of the board of Warner Music Group, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently the chairman of Snap Inc, Lynton's election brings WMG's board of directors to 11 members, including the 2017 additions of economist Noreena Hertz and the label group's CEO of recorded music Max Lousada.

"Michael's global expertise will make him a tremendous asset as we explore new business opportunities and pioneer a new definition of what a music company can achieve," said WMG CEO Steve Cooper. "I'm looking forward to working with him and the entire Board to continue the company’s evolution."

Lynton became chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures in 2004, overseeing all operations for the motion picture and television studio giant. In 2012, he became chief executive of all of Sony Entertainment, including the company's recorded music (Sony Music Entertainment) and music publishing (Sony/ATV Music) companies.

In 2017, Lynton left Sony to become chairman of Snap Inc. He also serves on the boards of Pearson plc., and Ares Management, L.P.

"Michael’s accomplished career across music, film, TV, publishing, and social media brings a valuable perspective to the WMG Board," said Len Blavatnik, chairman and founder of WMG parent Access Industries. "He joins a group of experienced advisors who together will help chart the future of the company."

Added Lynton: "I'm honored to be joining the WMG Board at this transformational time in the music and entertainment world. WMG has a reputation as an agile, independent-minded, and artist-friendly company, and it will be a pleasure to work with Len, Steve and the rest of my new colleagues on the Board."

