Sony Film Unit Posts $107M Quarterly Profit

The surprise success of 'Venom', which took more than $855 million worldwide, boosted results at the pictures division.

Sony's film unit recorded a $107 million (11.6 billion yen) profit for the October-to-December quarter, up from $93 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Sony Pictures' bottom line was lifted by Venom, which took $855 million globally, as well as higher television licensing revenue.

Revenue at the film division rose was $2.54 billion (278 billion yen) for the latest quarter, compared with $2.37 billion (260 billion yen) in the year-ago quarter.

The forecast for full-year profits at the pictures division was unchanged at $459 million (50 billion yen).

Overall quarterly revenue at Sony Corp. was down 10 percent to $21.3 billion in dollar terms, while operating profit was up 7 percent to $3.39 billion.

The entertainment to electronics group's revenue was boosted by the continuing strong performance of the PlayStation 4 console and in-house exclusive games like Marvel's Spider-Man, as well as growing streaming sales in its music division.

Sony stock was up slightly at ￥5,485 ($50.35) in late afternoon trading in Tokyo, having given up some of the gains it made in the morning session. The Nikkei 225 index finished the day almost where it began.

