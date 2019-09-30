Sony Interactive Chairman Departs Company

Shawn Layden served as president of the company's American offices since 2014.

Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden has departed the company, PlayStation confirmed in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

"It is with great emotion that we announce that Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will be departing SIE," the company said. "His visionary leadership will be greatly missed. We wish him success in future endeavors and are deeply grateful for his years of service. Thanks for everything, Shawn!"

Layden joined Sony in 1987, working in the company's corporate communications department in Tokyo. In 1999, he became vp of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe before later becoming president of SCE Japan in 2007. In 2014, he was named president of SCE America.

For the past year, Layden has overseen Sony's Worldwide Studios, which has produced a number of exclusive hits for the PlayStation 4 console including 2018's God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man.

In May, Sony Interactive revealed the launch of PlayStation Productions, a production studio that will mine the company's extensive catalog of video game titles for film and television. Layden oversaw the studio, which is headed by Asad Qizilbash.

Sony Interactive has experienced a boon in sales under Layden's leadership. The PlayStation 4 console, originally launched in 2013, has sold 100 million units worldwide as of July, the most of any current-generation system. Meanwhile, a number of exclusive titles on the console have delivered strong sales and received wide critical acclaim. 2014's The Last of Us Remastered, 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, 2017's Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man have all sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Sony declined further comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.