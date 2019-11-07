Sony Interactive Entertainment Names Hermen Hulst Head of Worldwide Studios

Former president Shuhei Yoshida will now lead a newly formed independent developer initiative.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday announced the promotion of Guerilla Games' Hermen Hulst head of its Worldwide Studios.

In his new role at SIE, Hulst will manage and lead all video game development across the 14 studios that form Worldwide Studios.

With SIE's announcement came the news that Shuhei Yoshida will leave his current position as president of Worldwide Studios to become head of a newly formed initiative that will focus on developing the talent of external independent contractors.

"I have worked closely with PlayStation and the entire Worldwide Studios family since 2001, and I have the utmost respect and admiration for the creative talent and ambitious ideas within the network of studios across the U.S., Europe, and Japan," said Hulst. "I am beyond excited to have the opportunity now to lead such an inspired and talented team whose singular mission is to build amazing games for PlayStation fans."

Hulst co-founded and has been managing director of Dutch game studio Guerrilla Games, best known for the Killswitch and Horizon Zero Dawn games, since 2001. The company was acquired by Sony Interactive in 2005. In 2011, Hulst was named SIE's vp for Worldwide Studios in Europe.

"Worldwide Studios is a critical part of the future success of the company, and we must deliver on the promise we have made to gamers to create imaginative and exciting content that is truly unique to PlayStation," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of SIE. "I have no doubt Hermen can lead our teams to deliver compelling and diverse experiences at a steady cadence."

In recent months, there has been a bit of shuffling at Sony. In September, Sony Interactive chairman Shawn Layden departed the company after 32 years (five of which he served as chairman). In May, Sony Interactive revealed the launch of PlayStation Productions, a production studio that will mine the company's extensive catalog of video game titles for film and television. Layden oversaw the studio, which is headed by Asad Qizilbash. Last month, the company announced it would be shuttering its streaming service PS Vue.