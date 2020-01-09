Sony Interactive Entertainment Taps Former Microsoft Exec to Head Global Business Operations

Veronica Rogers joins the company as senior vp of business operations ahead of the planned launch of the PlayStation 5 console this holiday season.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has tapped former Microsoft exec Veronica Rogers to oversee the company's global business operations. Rogers' new role — senior vp, business operations — is effective immediately. She will report to SIE president and CEO, Jim Ryan.

In her new role, Rogers will be "responsible for global alignment in sales operations, both physical and digital" and also lead PlayStation's subscription services, such as game streaming platform PlayStation Now and multiplayer gaming membership PlayStation Plus.

"Veronica brings a wealth of experience leading global sales organizations, managing strategic partnerships, developing innovative business models, and building world class teams," says Ryan. "She will play a crucial role in scaling the business and I’m thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family."

Rogers is a longtime tech vet, having served more than 13 years at Microsoft, most recently as vp sales and marketing, device partner sales. Prior to her tenure at Microsoft, she worked at Dell Technologies.

"The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team," says Rogers. "My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world."

SIE is gearing up for the debut of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, this holiday season. Earlier this week, Ryan revealed that the company's current-gen offering, the PlayStation 4, has sold more than 106 million units and over 1.1 billion games since its initial launch in 2013. A number of highly-anticipated exclusive game releases are scheduled for the PS4 in 2020, including Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 in May and Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake in March.