Sony Music Masterworks Acquires Soundtrack Label Milan Records (Exclusive)

The deal gets Sony deeper into the competitive film, TV and gaming soundtrack business.

Sony Music Masterworks has acquired Milan Records, a label for film and TV scores and soundtracks.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but J.C. Chamboredon, senior vp Milan Records and son of company founder Emmanuel Chamboredon will continue to run the label as he reports to Mark Cavell, Sony Music Masterworks U.S. label head and COO International.

Milan Records collaborates with top global filmmakers like Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noe and Alejandro González Iñárritu, as well as the veteran composer and artist Ryuichi Sakamoto. Sony Music Masterworks is already at work with Milan Records on soundtracks for upcoming movie releases like The Farewell, The Lighthouse, La Belle Époque and Atlantics, as well as the HBO series Succession.

Launched 41 years ago by Emmanuel Chamboredon, Milan Records has released soundtracks for classic movies like Diva, Ghost, Backdraft and Benny & Joon, as well as more recent box office performers like The Revenant, Deadpool, Chef, Under the Skin and Birdman.

The transaction, while getting Sony Music Masterworks deeper into the film, TV and gaming soundtrack business, also includes Milan’s sister label, Jade, which has a library of over 500 liturgical and classical albums from around the world.

"The acquisition of Milan Records, under the leadership of J.C., underscores our commitment to soundtracks, further developing important relationships on the west coast with both film studios and composers. I am delighted to welcome Milan Records to Sony Music Masterworks and look forward to bringing its projects, artists and unique identity to a global audience," Sony Music Masterworks' Cavell said in a statement.

For its part, Milan Records secures stronger global distribution, marketing and promotion abilities. "It was evident to both Emmanuel and me that Mark Cavell clearly understands what has always made Milan Records a special label. I am honored to be able to build upon what my father started and bring Milan Records to the next level in this new and exciting time for soundtracks," J.C. Chamboredon said in his own statement.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints.