Sony Names Josh Greenstein, Sanford Panitch Co-Heads of Motion Picture Group

Studio chairman Tom Rothman on Thursday unveiled the new titles in a memo to staff.

Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch have been named co-presidents of the Motion Picture Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Their duties remain unchanged. Panitch will continue to focus on production, while Greenstein will shepherd global marketing and distribution.

Panitch's previous title was president of Columbia Pictures, Sony's flagship movie studio, while Greenstein's title was president of worldwide marketing and distribution for SPE.

Tom Rothman, chairman of the film studio, revealed the new titles Thursday in a memo to staff. Both Greenstein and Panitch will continue to report to Rothman.

"We have had two successively strong years of feature hits from Columbia. Indeed, in just recent months we have had Columbia’s highest grossing film in history and the top original film of the year," Rothman wrote, referencing the success of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, respectively.

"In recognition of their success, Sanford and Josh will each receive the new title of president Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, a title which has been vacant since Doug Belgrad’s departure. Their responsibilities and reporting lines are unchanged," Rothman continued.

Belgrad departed in 2016.

Rothman's memo is below.

Good morning,

I am pleased to share with all of you some exciting news concerning several members of the senior leadership of our Motion Picture Group.

As you may have seen in the news yesterday, Kristine will now be expanding her responsibilities and increasing our efforts to move Sony Pictures Animation further into television and streaming series work. For the last few years, Sony Pictures Animation has been flourishing under her outstanding leadership, including winning the Oscar this year for best animated film. Effective immediately, her new title will be President of Sony Pictures Animation, Features and Series. In this capacity Kristine will liaise with Mike Hopkins and our television group, as she continues to report to me and shepherd all our feature efforts.

We also announced yesterday that Spring Aspers will be promoted to President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Music, in recognition of her terrific work. Spring is responsible for bringing Eminem to Venom, Post Malone to Spider-Verse, Ariana Grande to Charlie’s Angels, and a whole lot of cool to everything we do musically. It is particularly gratifying to see someone who has “come up” through the company flourish as Spring has.

And lastly, as you all know, we have had two successively strong years of feature hits from Columbia. Indeed, in just recent months we have had Columbia’s highest grossing film in history and the top original film of the year. These results speak to the fine production work of Columbia under Sanford Panitch’s leadership and the excellent worldwide marketing and distribution efforts led by Josh Greenstein. In recognition of their success, Sanford and Josh will each receive the new title of President Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, a title which has been vacant since Doug Belgrad’s departure. Their responsibilities and reporting lines are unchanged.



Any individual success is, of course, a credit to all the teams working for and with these executives throughout the company, so we all share in their good news. I hope you will join me in congratulating all four of our colleagues.

Tom

