Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Noir Thriller 'Burnt Orange Heresy'

Mick Jagger stars in the adaptation of Charles Willeford's novel.

Giuseppe Capotondi's thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for North America.

A 2020 release is planned for the film, which is based on Charles Willeford's novel of the same name. Square star Claes Bang leads the movie as an ambitious art critic that steals a rare painting for a wealthy collector. Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland also star in the movie, which was adapted for the screen by Scott B. Smith.

David Zander, William Horberg and David Lancaster produced The Burnt Orange Heresy, which had its world premiere recently at the Venice International Film Festival.

CAA and UTA handled the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.