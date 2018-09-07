Toronto: Sony Classics Nears Deal for Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly Pairing 'Stan & Ollie'

John Baird directed the drama, which revolves around the late comedy duo Laurel & Hardy.

Sony Pictures Classics is in final negotiations to acquire U.S. plus multiple international territories for the Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly pairing Stan & Ollie.

John Baird directed the drama, which revolves around the late comedy duo Laurel & Hardy and is set in the early 1950s, as the two attempt to reignite their film careers while embarking on what became their swan song — a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain. Coogan plays Stan Laurel, while Reilly portrays Oliver Hardy. Stephanie Hyam and Danny Huston round out the cast.

Jeff Pope wrote the script.

The film, which was produced by Faye Ward, screened yesterday at the Toronto market and drew strong interest from buyers hoping to plug it in for an awards-season release this year.

CAA is negotiating the deal, while Sierra/Affinity is handling international territories.