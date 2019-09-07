Sony Pictures Classics Nabs 'French Exit' With Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges

The satire, about a New York socialite who has a blasé reaction to her husband's death, is based on Patrick deWitt's novel of the same name.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China and worldwide airlines to Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit. The satirical film stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

Based on Canadian novelist Patrick deWitt’s international bestselling novel of the same name, the story centers on Frances Price (Pfeiffer), a New York socialite who discovers the body of her husband in their bedroom and then goes skiing for the weekend. Eventually, she and directionless son, Malcolm (Hedges), sell their possessions and move to Paris for a new life. DeWitt penned the screenplay.

French Exit is set to start production in October in Montreal and Paris.

“To work with Sony Pictures Classics is a dream come true for me,” said Jacobs. “They have given us so many beautiful, inspiring films over the years, and the incredible care and expertise with which they release them has always impressed me. As I prepare to embark on production, I am happy and relieved to know that French Exit will ultimately be in their hands.”

Added deWitt, who also wrote the source material for the film The Sisters Brothers: "When I wrote the novel and screenplay, I couldn't have imagined a more exciting cast to embody these characters. Sony Classics is a dream distributor, consistently delivering smart, quality work."

The film will be a Canadian/Irish co-production that is produced by Rocket Science, Elevation Pictures, Screen Siren Pictures and Blinder Films.

CAA Media Finance and Rocket Science negotiated the deal with Sony Pictures Classics.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions previously picked up all other international territories excluding Canada and Switzerland.