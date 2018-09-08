Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Nabs 'Maiden' Documentary

The sailing documentary about the first-ever all-female crew to enter a round-the-world race has its world premiere at TIFF.

Sony Pictures Classics on Saturday acquired the women's sailing race documentary Maiden, by director Alex Holmes.

The U.S. distributor took all the rights for North America, the Middle East, South Africa, Scandinavia, Benelux, India and worldwide airlines.

The New Black Films doc follows Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats who becomes the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989, and was sold by Dogwoof after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Maiden was produced by Alex Holmes and Victoria Gregory, and executive produced by James Erskine.

The Whitbread Round the World Race, renamed the Volvo Ocean Race in 2001, was led mostly by male sailors until Edwards and her all-female crew entered and, amid much sexist condescension, proved their mettle in the demanding sailing competition.

Dogwoof is handling international sales.