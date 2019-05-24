Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Michael Covino's 'The Climb'

The feature portrays a weekend cycling trip that gets complicated when a man reveals he slept with his buddy’s ex.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all world rights, excluding France and German speaking Europe, to Michael Covino’s The Climb, which bowed in Cannes.

Written by Covino and Kyle Marvin, the film stars Covino, Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt and Judith Godrèche.

“A new American independent voice just launched in Cannes. Emotionally intelligent, funny, hip and a little crazy, audiences everywhere will love it. And we are so thrilled to be releasing The Climb around the world," Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement.

The Climb portrays best friends who share a close bond, until one sleeps with the other's fiancee. The film, which bowed in the Un Certain Regard section on May 17, Is produced by Topic Studios, which also financed the film.

Producers are Noah Lang, Covino and Marvin. Executive producers are Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller, Adam Pincus and Gilda Moratti.

“To know my first movie will open with the same logo as so many of my favorites is hard to fathom,” said Covino in his own statement about linking up with Sony Pictures Classics.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Memento Films International on behalf of the filmmakers.