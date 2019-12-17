Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up 'Charm City Kings'

Angel Manuel Soto directed the feature whose behind-the-screen talent includes Barry Jenkins and Will Smith.

Ahead of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Charm City Kings has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for North America.

The feature is inspired by the 2013 doc by Lotfy Nathan, and follows 14-year-old Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), who desperately wants to join Baltimore’s infamous Midnight Clique, a fearless group of dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill, in his feature film debut), takes Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

Angel Manuel Soto directed the movie from a screenplay by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins.

Along with Winston and Mill, Will Catlett, Teyonah Parris, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, and Kezii Curtis star.

Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond, and Marc Bienstock produced the movie, while Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter exec produced via Overbrook Entertainment.

The movie, which will screen in competition at Sundance, will be released in select theaters on April 10, 2020, followed by a wide release on April 17, 2020.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico as an aspiring filmmaker, I would’ve never fathomed having my film open with the same logo as many of my favorite films and have its world premiere in Sundance,” said Soto. “I’ve always admired Sony Pictures Classics’ extraordinary taste and curatorial eye, and to be a part of their roster is a dream come true.”