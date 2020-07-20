Sony Pictures Classics Sets New Release Date for Michael Covino's 'The Climb'

The buddy drama about a weekend cycling trip that gets complicated will debut Oct. 9 after being pushed from an intial March 20 theatrical release date amid the pandemic.

Sony Pictures Classics is set to release Michael Covino’s The Climb, which bowed in Cannes, starting in in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Oct. 9.

Written by Covino and Kyle Marvin, the buddy comedy was initially slated for a March 20 release that had to be pushed due to the early coronavirus spread. The Climb stars Covino, Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt and Judith Godrèche.

Sony Pictures Classics bought the film in Cannes, ahead of additional festival plays in Toronto, Telluride and Sundance. The Climb portrays best friends who share a close bond, until Mike sleeps with Kyle's fiancee.

Topic Studios (Leave No Trace, Spotlight) produced and financed the film. Producers are Noah Lang, Covino and Kyle Marvin.

The executive producer credits are shared by Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller, Adam Pincus and Gilda Moratti.