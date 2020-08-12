Sony Pictures to Host Drive-In Screenings on Hollywood Studio Lot

The major studio will screen 'Ghostbusters,' 'The Karate Kid' and 'Men in Black' and other library titles on its Culver City parking lot, starting this weekend.

With cinemas shut down or operating with reduced capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, Sony Pictures plans to host socially distant drive-in screenings of classic titles like Ghostbusters and The Karate Kid on its studio lot in Culver City.

The makeshift drive-in -- a throwback to an earlier Hollywood movie industry -- will be erected at the Thalberg parking lot on the historic studio lot, and will start showcasing library titles on Aug. 14.

And foregoing a planned theatrical release, the Tristar Pictures/Stage 6 Films’ romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, executive produced by Selena Gomez, will also get drive-in treatment on the studio lot.

Sony bought The Broken Hearts Gallery for less than $10 million after the pandemic had begun and had planned to release it theatrically on Aug. 7.

Sony Pictures' drive-in movies will screen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and the outdoor theater will host around 75 cars. The price of admission will be $30 per car, and tickets will be bought via Atom Tickets.

Other Sony Pictures titles to screen outdoors on the studio lot include Baby Driver, Jumanji: The Next Level, Don't Breathe, Bloodshot and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.