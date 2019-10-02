Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Ups Spring Aspers to President of Music

With the promotion, Aspers becomes the only female overseeing music at a major film studio.

Spring Aspers has been promoted to president of music at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Wednesday. She will oversee all music-related aspects of the music picture group's labels, including creative, licensing and publishing, production and promotion.

As head of music since 2017, Aspers was recently a key player in recruiting Swae Lee, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and other artists to write new music for the 2018 Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The single "Sunflower" by Swae Lee and Post Malone off that soundtrack hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is over eight-times platinum.

For the 2018 film Venom, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, Aspers helped recruit Eminem to create an original song titled "Venom" with a music video that hit more than 14 million views in less than 24 hours. She also worked with director Edgar Wright on the acclaimed Baby Driver soundtrack and with composer Thomas Newman on the Oscar-nominated score for Passengers.

Aspers is currently working on Sony's upcoming Charlie's Angels film, which features Ariana Grande as the soundtrack's executive producer and singer on the lead single "Don't Call Me Angel," with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. In January, Aspers will help release the Bad Boys for Life soundtrack from Epic Records.

"Spring is simply an irrepressible power source," Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch said in a statement. "Sitting atop a large platform that includes overseeing composers, scores, and soundtracks for dozens of movies a year in addition to being our bridge to the Sony Music side along with everything else in her life, I don't know how she does it all. We have so much respect for her and this new title is hugely well deserved."

Added Aspers: "I'm honored to be part of such a forward-thinking company. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with extraordinary filmmakers, artists, musicians and executives to develop music for film that has a lasting cultural impact."

Aspers joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2009 as executive vp music creative affairs. She started her career at an independent supervision house working with filmmakers such as the Coen brothers on The Big Lebowski. Later, Aspers launched Island Def Jam Records' soundtrack department and produced soundtracks for films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, Jackass and Spider-Man, working with artists including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, The Killers, Justin Bieber and Fall Out Boy.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.