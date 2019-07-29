Sony Pictures Swings to Quarterly Profit of $3.7 Million

Overall profits at Sony Corp. fell 33 percent to $1.38 billion.

Sony Pictures posted a profit of $3.7 million for the fiscal first quarter, which ran April to June, compared to a $68 million loss in the same period last year, Sony Corp. reported in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Film unit revenue was up 11 percent, with the underperforming Men in Black: International the biggest release in the quarter. There was no big release in the same quarter last year and sales from the motion pictures segment was up strongly, sales from television productions up slightly and down slightly at media networks.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which recently passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, was released at the start of July, just after the quarter ended.

The forecast for the full year to March 2020 for the pictures division remained unchanged at ￥65 billion, or $600 million at current rates.

Overall revenue at Sony Corp. was down 1 percent at $17.52 billion, compared with the same period last year, with earnings down 33 percent to $1.38 billion.

Sony's music division logged profits up 6.2 percent to $353 million, with sales up 21 percent at $2.02 billion due to an increase in streaming revenue and the consolidation of the EMI stake, which raised revenue from publishing. Best selling artists for Sony in the quarter were Khalid with Free Spirit, Lil Nas X with Old Town Road and Pink's Hurts 2B Human.

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) continued to deliver for Sony with hardware sales up, but with revenue down slightly at $4.21 billion on falls in first-party software sales and the negative impact of currency exchange rates. Revenue from the PlayStation's online subscription service continued to grow and the proportion of software sales through downloads passed 50 percent for the first time.

Sony sold 3.2 million PS4s in the quarter, the same as the previous year, a strong result given the age of the console.

Operating income at the game division was down to $679 million. Forecast for profits at the game division for the full year was unchanged.

Sony stock was down slightly Tuesday in Tokyo at ￥5,852 ($53.85) before the earnings report, while the Nikkei 225 stock index was up slightly.



More to come...