Sony Pictures, SK Global to Adapt Kevin Kwan's Rom-Com 'Sex and Vanity'

Kwan and John Pennoti will produce the big-screen treatment for the 'Crazy Rich Asians' writer's latest novel.

Sony Pictures and SK Global have nabbed film rights to Kevin Kwan’s new novel, Sex and Vanity.

Kwan’s earlier Crazy Rich Asians trilogy became a box office hit after it was adapted in 2018 by SK Global. The first book, Crazy Rich Asians, was adapted into a 2018 feature film directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Awkwafina.

The film became an instant phenomenon, grossing $239 million at the global box office, with $175 million of that figure coming from North America. Sex and Vanity follows a young woman who finds herself torn between two men: a WASP fiance of her family’s dreams and George Zao, the man she is desperately trying to avoid falling in love with.

Kwan and SK Global’s John Penotti are producing the film. "Seven years ago, Kevin entrusted us (and our producing partners) with his groundbreaking best-seller Crazy Rich Asians, and ever since, working with him has been a creative dream. With Sex and Vanity, he’s once again created a work of magic, crafting a riveting story about love and identity," Pennoti said in a statement.

Xian Li is the executive in charge for SK Global, and Jiao Chen is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Added Kwan in a statement: “I am overjoyed to be embarking on this cinematic adventure with Sony Pictures and SK Global. Sony has produced so many of my favorite films over the years, and I am thrilled by Sanford Panitch's vision for this project. I'm also very excited to be working again with my great friend John Penotti, who responded immediately and passionately to the world I created in Sex and Vanity.”

Kwan is repped by ICM Partners.