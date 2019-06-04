Sony Pictures TV Strikes Deal With British Indian Producer Nisha Parti

The three-year drama co-development and co-production agreement will allow her to "champion Asian stories and talent."

Sony Corp.’s Sony Pictures Television on Tuesday unveiled a three-year drama co-development and co-production deal with British Indian film producer Nisha Parti.

Financial terms of the agreement, which will cover network, cable and streaming platforms, were not disclosed. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute the projects developed under the deal with the producer’s Parti Productions worldwide.

Sony said the goal was “to produce a unique genre of commercially successful dramas for the international market, which have an undeniable link to India.”

Parti’s first feature film Honour, a London based, girl-on-the-run thriller, was written and directed by Shan Khan and starred Paddy Considine. Her first TV drama, an adaptation of Sathnam Sanghera’s The Boy With the Topknot, aired in the U.K. on BBC Two.

Parti will be working closely with Wayne Garvie, president, international production at SPT, in the U.K. and Nina Lederman, the recently appointed executive vp, global scripted development and programming at SPT, based in Los Angeles.

“Nisha’s innate understanding of the British Indian experience, her proven ability to identify commercially viable projects and her skill in developing and packaging them for multicultural audiences around the world will be a huge asset to SPT," said Garvie.

“I am totally thrilled to be working with such an amazing team at Sony Pictures Television," said Parti. "It is a dream partnership for me, and I know their expertise, experience and support will help fulfill my ambition of making truly diverse, original, commercial, quality TV drama, with a focus on championing Asian stories and talent.”

SPT owns a majority stake in production company Left Bank Pictures and has a minority stake in several London-based production companies, such as Blueprint Television, Eleventh Hour Films and Fable Pictures.