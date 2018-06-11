CineEurope: Sony Previews 'Venom,' 'Frontrunner' and Tarantino's Manson Thriller

Claire Foy, Jason Reitman and Yann Demange hit the stage, while several big names - including Hugh Jackman and Quentin Tarantino – recorded special messages for the Barcelona crowd.

Sony wheeled out a few big guns to support its presentation at the CineEurope trade show on Monday.

Among the special guests on stage were The Crown star Claire Foy to help introduce a preview of The Girl in the Spider's Web, in which she plays the iconic anti-hero Lisbeth Salander, while Jason Reitman made an appearance to discuss his film The Frontrunner, starring Hugh Jackman as former Republican presidential candidate Gary Hart.

The director praised his leading man, who he said had given "one of his most nuanced performances," while Jackman, via a video message, revealed he was "hugely proud" of the film. "If you're anything like me and you might find yourself looking a politics today and wondering how we got here, this film helps explain it," Jackman said.

A sizzle reel from the Goosebumps sequel, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween was also shown, together with some clips from Searching, introduced by director Aneesh Chaganty and producer Sev Ohanian, who both wrote the film, which earned solid reviews from Sundance.

Another director on stage from Yann Demange, known for his IRA thriller '71 but now behind the wheels of White Boy Rick, starring Matthew McConaughey and about the youngest ever informant for the FBI. Demange introduced footage from the film, due out Sept. 21.

Antoine Fuqua recorded a special message to discuss his reuniting with Denzel Washington for The Equalizer 2, due out July 20, while there were also clips from Alpha and A Dog's Way Home.

Extensive footage was shown from Venom, starring Tom Hardy as the much-adored Marvel creation. "The most chaotic and unpredictable Marvel character finally got his own film," said Steven O'Dell, Sony's president of international distribution, who labeled the film one of the studio's "most exciting projects in years."

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, due out July 13, was also given some love, with three clips from the hit animation shown alongside a special marketing video filmed with players from the Spanish soccer team.

Sony's presentation closed with Quentin Tarantino, who recorded a special video from the set of his all-star Charles Manson thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I've got a special place in my heart for European cinema," he said. "I've always felt my films have European sensibilities in them."