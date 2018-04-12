Sony Producing Spanish-Language Remake of 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Julia Roberts in the 1997 classic 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Celso Garcia, who has collaborated with Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, is directing the Mexico-set rom-com.

My Best Friend's Wedding, the 1997 hit date movie made famous by Julia Roberts, is getting a remake in Español.

Set in Mexico City and mariachi capital Guadalajara, Sony Pictures International Productions is co-producing La Boda de Mi Mejor Amigo with Mexico's Zamora Films and Alameda Films. Celso Garcia, whose feature film debut The Thin Yellow Line was produced by Guillermo del Toro, is directing the Spanish-language adaptation by Gabriel Ripstein (600 Miles).

Adapted from Ronald Bass's original screenplay, La Boda de Mi Mejor Amigo stars Ann Serradilla (Hidden Moon) as "Julia," a love-struck food critic played by Roberts in the classic romantic comedy.

The 1997 Sony TriStar release earned $300 million at the box office worldwide.

"You don't often have the chance to remake and localize such an esteemed, successful and important film whose DNA is woven into the romantic comedy genre as we know it today," said Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions.

The Spanish-language remake, set for a 2019 release, could potentially see strong box-office results in Mexico and Latin America, where romantic comedies tend to perform well.

Sony, which recently wrapped production on a Spanish-language remake of the Adam Sandler-starrer 50 First Dates, is co-producing La Boda de Mi Mejor Amigo alongside Daniel Birman Ripstein (The Crime of Father Amaro) and Gerardo Moran (Epitafio).