Sony to Rejig U.K. Channels Portfolio, Launch Free-to-Air Movie Network

Sony Corp.’s Sony Pictures Television will launch what it says it the U.K.'s first free-to-air movie network as part of a rejig and rebranding of its entertainment channels in the country "to form one cohesive Sony-branded portfolio."

The company will in September launch Sony Movies as the flagship free-to-air film channel, which will be complemented by Sony Movies Action, Sony Movies Classic, set to launch in 2020, and seasonal pop-up channel Sony Movies Christmas, the company said. In addition, the firm will relaunch entertainment network True Entertainment as the Sony Channel.

The changes will create the following lineup of Sony channels in Britain:

Sony Movies, showing "all the best movies from Hollywood’s biggest film studios," Sony Movies Action, "the perfect channel for thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies," Sony Movies Christmas, which will be "delivering festive cheer every day from September," Sony Movies Classic, which will show "the best loved films from the golden age of cinema," and Sony Channel, "a celebration of iconic television and timeless entertainment."

The new free-to-air movie network Sony Movies will launch on Sept. 10 and present "an ever-changing mix of the best of Hollywood, from rom-coms to blockbusters to critically acclaimed indie flicks," including Hitch, Air Force One, Vanilla Sky and Bad Boys, plus themed Showtime Sundays and Friday Night Film Club.

Sony Movies Classic will draw from Sony Pictures’ "storied and extensive Columbia Pictures movie library showcasing important and iconic titles from the history of movie-making, including Kramer vs Kramer, Gandhi, Oliver! and more."

True Entertainment will be relaunched as Sony Channel “celebrating classic drama and great entertainment with a warm and familiar mix of sitcoms, nostalgia and popular gameshows, including Murder She Wrote, Charlie’s Angels, Starsky & Hutch, TJ Hooker and classic Who Wants To Be A Millionaire."

All channels will be available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media with what Sony promises will be "a new modern and cinematic design."