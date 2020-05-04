Sony to Release Theatrical Movies Via Imax At-Home Platform

Imax is expanding premium offerings to its home cinema product.

Imax and Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday expanded their movie distribution deal to include hundreds of new and library movie titles to be released on the giant screen exhibitor's at-home platform, Imax Enhanced.

SPE has committed to releasing hundreds of new titles in the Imax format over the next two years, including all upcoming SPE and Imax theatrical releases. They will play on Imax's licensed platform that projects digitally remastered 4K HDR images on high-end TV sets and streaming platforms.

SPE's partnership is the latest for Imax as it looks to bring supersized Hollywood movies to streaming services in the U.S., Europe and Asia via its Enhanced home cinema product, which offers digitally remastered 4K movies with DTS audio.

"Today’s announcement represents the latest milestone for Imax Enhanced as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Imax and DTS continue to work hand in hand to redefine high-quality at-home entertainment,” Imax CFO Patrick McClymont said in a statement.

Expanding the in-home format to allow consumers to view Hollywood movies in their living rooms comes as the novel coronavirus pandemic has shuttered major cinema chains and expanded viewing of video content on streaming platforms.

The Imax Enhanced content offering includes Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Imax Enhanced releases will be available across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions. "The success that SPE has enjoyed in collaborating with Imax and DTS has inspired the decision to significantly increase our commitment and volume of content to meet the growing demand for Imax Enhanced,” Pete Wood, SPE’s senior vp new digital distribution, said in his own statement.

Imax Enhanced is currently available on four streaming platforms in 14 countries and across 17 consumer electronics manufacturers.