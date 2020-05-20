Sony Sells Teen Spy Series 'Alex Rider' to Almost 100 Territories

Amazon has already acquired the adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's young adult spy novels for the U.K.

Sony Pictures Television has sold its Alex Rider series – an adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's young adult spy novels, produced by Sony-owned Eleventh Hour Films – to nearly 100 territories around the world.

Among the sales are Starzplay, which has picked up the show for multiple territories across the Middle East and North Africa, the Nordic Entertainment Groups, which acquired it for its Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay, and Showmax for sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa. Other acquisitions include Movistar+ for Spain, Kinopoisk HD in Russia, Nova in Greece, DSmart in Turkey, Sony Liv in India, Korea Telecom in South Korea, U-Next for Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand and AXN for multiple European territories, including Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Alex Rider has already been picked up by Amazon Prime for the U.K., with U.S., China and Australia sales expected to be announced soon.

"We are so thrilled that Alex Rider is finally to be unleashed on audiences around the world," said Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures Television president, international production. "When we started on this unique journey our aim was to create a premium drama, that paid justice to Anthony’s novels, with exciting action scenes, nerve shredding tension and great acting. Eleventh Hour have delivered just that. And at a time when the world needs escapism, there’s no better time for a new hero to step forward – Alex Rider, your moment has arrived!"

Horowitz added: "Alex Rider really comes of age in this gripping adaptation of my books. It’s exactly the show I wanted to see and I’m sure it will appeal to a very wide audience."

The eight-part series star Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, with Brenock O’Connor as his best friend Tom. The cast also includes Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs Jones, and Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider.

The Alex Rider adaptation is penned by BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Guy Burt (Bletchley Circle, The Borgias, The Hole), and begins with the second book in the series, Point Blanc, published in 2001 in the U.K. and 2002 in North America. Eve Gutierrez and Jill Green serve as Executive Producers for the TV series for Eleventh Hour Films, alongside Horowitz and Burt, and Andreas Prochaska, who also served as series director on multiple episodes.