Sony Shuts Down Camila Cabello-Starring 'Cinderella' Musical in U.K.

Sony's live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella has become the latest casualty of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with production in the U.K. being suspended for two weeks.

The Hollywood Reporter understands that it was the weekend addition of the U.K. to the European countries falling under Donald Trump's new travel ban to the U.S. that forced the studio to make the decision.

Being directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers) and written and produced by James Corden, Cinderella is set to star Camila Cabello in the title role alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott and Corden, whose London-based banner Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show) is also producing.

Production had kicked off in Pinewood Studios in mid February.

Cinderella was one of just a small handle of films and TV projects in the U.K. still shooting, as the entertainment industry reels from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, Netflix's The Witcher ground to a halt, while production on The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion were both suspended over the weekend.

Cinderella had originally been slated for release in February 2021.

