Sony Shutting Down Crackle in Canada

The video hub will shift some of its Canadian inventory to two new local ad-supported VOD services, via a partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

Crackle, Sony Pictures Entertainment's video hub, is shutting down in Canada, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Crackle launched as an ad-supported service in Canada in 2010, around the time Netflix launched its successful Canadian operation. Some of the content that streamed on the Crackle Canada site will now migrate to new digital platforms run by local player Bell Media, the Canadian broadcaster confirmed.

“Sony Crackle will continue to focus on its longform original content in the U.S. and Latin America. We want to thank the loyal viewers in Canada that have enjoyed our service throughout the years," Sony said in a statement Tuesday.

Bell Media earlier outlined a rebrand of four cable channels into a new digital hub, which included launching two additional digital ad-supported VOD services, CTV Movies and CTV Vault. Programming for the twin VOD offerings will come in part from the shuttered Crackle Canada service via a partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

"As part of a recently announced partnership between Sony Pictures Television and Bell Media, some content that was available on Sony Crackle in Canada will be available on Bell Media’s new VOD services, CTV Movies and CTV Vault, later this year," Sony added.

Crackle, which Sony acquired in 2006, has struggled to compete at the level of deep-pocketed subscription streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

In addition to its catalog of Sony TV and film titles, the streamer has a small slate of original programming including 50 Cent-produced The Oath, which was recently renewed for a second season, and The Art of More, starring Dennis Quaid.

Crackle's first big hit, Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, made the jump to Netflix after its ninth season.