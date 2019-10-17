MIPCOM: Sony Pictures Television, Revolution Studios Sign Distribution Deal

Sony will take over global TV and streaming rights for a slate of films including 'Maid in Manhattan,' 'Daddy Day Care' and 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.'

Sony Pictures Television has inked a deal with Content Partners-owned Revolution Studios to take over TV and streaming distribution of its catalog. Hit films such as Black Hawk Down, Maid in Manhattan, Daddy Day Care and 13 Going on 30 are among the titles.

Revolution's Morgan Creek catalog is also included in the distribution deal, with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Whole Nine Yards on the slate there.

The deal sees Sony and Revolution partner up once again. Sony was an original investor and distributor for the company Joe Roth founded in 2000, a joint venture with Starz Entertainment and 20th Century Fox. The company stopped producing films in 2007 after disappointments such as Gigli and Hollywood Homicide.

Steve Kram and Steven Blume's investment vehicle Content Partners acquired Revolution in 2017. Content Partners owns a library of about 400 films and 3,000 hours of television.

“The SPT team is among the best in the business and the ideal partner to handle international distribution of Revolution’s extensive catalog in the continually shifting global digital media landscape,” said Revolution CEO Vince Totino.

“The scale and global reach of SPT’s television and digital distribution operation makes them an ideal partner for us as we continue to find new avenues to bring our library of hit films to audiences around the world,” said Revolution president and COO Scott Hemming.

Added SPT executive vp content strategy Mike Wald: “The Revolution library includes some of the most beloved feature films and we are delighted to be able to offer this trove of top-notch content to our partners around the world.”