Sony's 'Broken Hearts Gallery' Delays Release to Early August

Monday's announcement comes as theaters delay reopening due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As expected, Sony said Monday that The Broken Hearts Gallery is moving its release date again due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this time from July 17 to Aug. 7.

The rom-com, from Stage 6 Films, is positioning itself to be the first new title from a major Hollywood studio to unfurl in theaters once cinemas are able to reopen after going dark in March due to the pandemic.

In recent days, it has became clear to Hollywood that theaters won't be able to reopen en masse until the end of July — versus earlier in the month — because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in California and other states.

Late last week, Disney announced it was relocating Mulan from July 24 to Aug. 21, while Warner Bros.' pushed Tenet from July 31 to Aug. 12. Late Friday, indie company Solstice Studios moved the thriller Unhinged from July 10 to July 31.

The trio of films, along with The Broken Hearts Gallery, were originally set to open even earlier in July.

The Broken Hearts Gallery, from writer-filmmaker Natalie Krinsky, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. Selena Gomez is among the film's executive producers.