Sophia Loren Honors Valentino at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The two Italian legends and longtime collaborators received a standing ovation in Milan.

Sophia Loren honored designer Valentino Garavani with the prestigious Legacy Award at the third annual Green Carpet Fashion Awards Sunday night at the La Scala Opera House in Milan. Dressed in a long black off-the-shoulder dress and a diamond chandelier necklace, the Academy Award winner honored her longtime collaborator as a “a friend, a master, a legend, a man who revolutionized the world of fashion through his elegance, passion and style.”

The duo were given a standing ovation from the room full of A-listers. Valentino, for his part, also spoke of his joy in seeing Loren. “My biggest joy was when I found out that Mrs. Loren accepted to do me the honor of handing me the prize on this exceptional evening.”

The event, which capped Milan Fashion Week, celebrated Valentino’s contribution to progress and sustainable fashion.

“Legacy is heritage,” said Valentino in his acceptance speech. “It’s about passing on a mandate, something that can showcase my work and at the same time, transmit what I’ve learned in 60 years in the fashion industry.”

“Legacy is what I created with my constant search for beauty, a heritage which I dedicated to thousands of women in the world,” he continued.

“Green Carpet, Eco-Age recognizes those people who have always tried to make this planet better… I really hope I gave my very personal contribution to the creation of beauty.”

Loren has worn the designer over many key moments in her life, including at the 1991 Academy Awards when she was honored for her contributions to world cinema.

Among the VIP guest present to honor Valentino were Alessandro Michele, Lou Doillon, Alessandra Ambrosio, Shaileen Woodley, Nikki Reed, Eric Underwood and Colin and Livia Firth.

Colin Firth and Amber Valletta also honored Stella McCartney with the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Groundbreaker award. And Ginevra Elkann honored Kering chief Francois-Henri Pinault with the Visionary Award.

Fashion houses Max Mara and Zegna were also given sustainability awards for their use of upcycled materials.