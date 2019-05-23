Sophie Turner Explains Why Femininity Is "Open to Interpretation"

The 'Game of Thrones' actress appears in a Louis Vuitton jewelry campaign all about embracing independence and femininity.

Sophie Turner is open to different interpretations of what is feminine.

The Game of Thrones star and face of Louis Vuitton’s latest B. Blossom jewelry collection tells The Hollywood Reporter, "I think femininity is open to interpretation. If you’re a woman or identify as a woman, then whatever you are, is feminine."

Turner poses in rings and bracelets emblazoned with Vuitton’s iconic star-shaped flower design that appears across the collection, which the French house describes as "a sign of their independence and femininity." Pose actress Indya Moore, Greta star Chloë Grace Moretz, model Signe Veiteberg and actress Zhong Chu Xi also model the gems.

The collection, which launches May 31, is inspired by a "confident woman" and features malachite, onyx, white agate, pink opal and diamonds. The rings, bracelets, cuffs, earrings, pendants and chain necklaces come in pink and yellow gold with diamond accents.

Turner brought her acting experience to an LV campaign in February as well, and also appeared in new husband Joe Jonas' "Sucker" music video alongside Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Her statement about gender identity may also align with Rihanna’s views of how masculine and feminine energy can influence fashion. The singer on Thursday debuted her first collection for LVMH, called Fenty, in Paris, offering masculine-inspired silhouettes such as suit jackets, button-up dress shirts, tailored slacks and oversized denim shirts.

"I don’t want people to conform to one area to shop in. Whoever comes in and likes it should buy, it’s for any gender," Rihanna said.