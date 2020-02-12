Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Expecting First Child (Report)

The 'Game of Thrones' actress, 23, and the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, wed in Vegas in May 2019.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, according to multiple reports.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, and the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, began dating in November 2016 and were engaged a year later.

Their initial nuptials took place in Las Vegas after Jonas had performed with his brothers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the first time doing so since announcing the band's reunion. Turner and Jonas went to a local wedding chapel to tie the knot, with DJ Diplo revealing the festivities via his Instagram. The DJ shared a video clip of Turner walking down the aisle in a bridal ensemble and veil. Brothers Nick and Kevin were seated in the front row in the video, and an Elvis Presley impersonator was seen officiating the ceremony as the couple exchanged vows. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip.

The couple held their formal second wedding in Paris on June 29, 2019, with the ceremony taking place at a chateau in Sarrians.

Turner and Jonas' reps declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.