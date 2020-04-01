Sophie Turner Shares How She and Joe Jonas Are Quarantining

"If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said on 'Conan' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophie Turner revealed how she and husband Joe Jonas are spending their time quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic when she appeared on Tuesday's episode of Conan.

"I'm very, very safe. Very, very quarantined. I'm kind of loving it," Turner told Conan O'Brien.

After admitting that she's an introvert, Turner said that she is comfortable staying isolated at home. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," she said. "I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

"I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing," she continued. "I'm like, 'All you have to do is stay at home and, like, get drunk.'"

One part of quarantining that Turner particularly enjoys is that she doesn't have to get dressed up. The actress then showed O'Brien that she was wearing sweatpants.

While some couples have had a hard time being stuck in their homes all day, Turner said that she and Jonas haven't gotten sick of each other yet.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's like a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she said. "It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Turner shared that Jonas has began performing DJ sets on Instagram Live to pass the time. "He's DJing really, really loudly while I'm trying to read my scripts," she said.

The actress explained that each set has its own theme, with a recent show being inspired by the '80s: "I give him tequila shots. He'll like text me and will be like, 'What time is it?' And then I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time' and will bring him a shot of tequila."

O'Brien asked if shot time had to be after 5 p.m. and Turner replied, "There's no rules in quarantine."

Turner also said that she acts as her husband's stylist for the shows. "I get to dress him up according to what kind of the theme is of the DJ set," she said. For the '80s set, Turner dressed him up in a colorful windbreaker. The next theme is reggae music, though Turner admitted she wasn't sure how to dress Jonas up for that set.

Watch Turner's full appearance below.