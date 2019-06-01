'Sopranos' House in New Jersey Goes on the Market

The four-bedroom, 1.5-acre property is listed for $3.4 million.

Two decades after the debut of the Sopranos, the house used in the filming of the HBO series is up for sale — long driveway, kitchen island and all.

The New York Times reports that owners Patti and Victor Recchia listed the North Caldwell, New Jersey home for a "starting price" of $3.4 million.

While Zillow indicates the price is high for the area, Recchia said it's impossible to quantify "the intrinsic value" of the house that mobster Tony Soprano called home.

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse.

The house was chosen from 150 considered, the Times reported in 2002. While a studio replica was used for interior scenes after the series pilot, the production crew returned year after year to film the exterior.