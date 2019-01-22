James Gandolfini's Son to Play Young Tony in 'Sopranos' Prequel Film

Michael Gandolfini will play the role made famous by his father in 'The Many Saints of Newark.'

The Sopranos prequel movie has tapped a familiar name to portray a young Tony Soprano.

In The Many Saints of Newark, Michael Gandolfini will play the role made famous by his father, the late actor James Gandolfini, who won three Emmys for his role as the Italian-American crime boss.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, the ensemble drama takes place at a time when tensions between African-Americans and Italians living in the New Jersey city became especially lethal.

While plot details are unclear, it is expected that other Sopranos characters will make appearances. Alessandro Nivola will play Dickey Moltisanti, the mentor of teenaged Tony, while Vera Farmigo, Corey Stoll and Jon Bernthal are also set for the New Line feature.

Alan Taylor will direct from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase and Konner will produce, with Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi executive producing.

Gandolfini, who appeared on the first season of HBO's The Deuce, is repped by WME and Brookside.