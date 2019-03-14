'Sopranos' Prequel Movie Lands September 2020 Release Date

The big screen adaptation of the acclaimed HBO mob series also has a new title: 'Newark.'

New Line's Sopranos prequel will open in theaters on Sept. 25, 2020, the studio said Thursday.

Alan Taylor is directing from a script by Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

Set in the era of the Newark riots in the '60s, the ensemble drama takes place when African-Americans and Italians of Newark were at each other's throats, and when among the gangsters of each group, it became especially lethal.

Alesandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro and Michael Gandolfini star. The latter is rumored to play a young Tony Soprano, the mob boss famously played in the HBO series by his father, the late James Gandolfini.

Chase and Konner, who also worked on The Sopranos, are producing.

The movie's previous title was The Many Saints of Newark.