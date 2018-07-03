'Sopranos' Prequel Movie Taps Former Series Director Alan Taylor

Taylor won an Emmy for his work on the series in 2007.

New Line and David Chase went back to the Sopranos family to find the director for the series' planned prequel movie.

Alan Taylor, who won and Emmy for his work on the HBO series in 2007, will direct The Many Saints of Newark, which was written by Chase and Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner.

The story is in the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s, when African-Americans and Italians in New Jersey were at each other's throats and, among the gangsters of each group, it became lethal. While other plot details are currently sleeping with the fishes, some fan-favorite Sopranos characters will be seen in the film.

Chase will serve as producer via his Chase Films banner. Chase Films' Nicole Lambert will serve as an executive producer.

Taylor is a prolific TV director, having worked on Sex and the City, Deadwood and Game of Thrones, including last season's episode "Beyond the Wall". His feature credits include Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys.