Sosie Bacon Joins Manson Drama 'Charlie Says' (Exclusive)

The 'Here and Now' star will play Manson's right-hand girl Patricia Krenwinkel in Mary Harron's drama centering on the infamous murder trials.

Sosie Bacon has joined Charlie Says, the upcoming drama centering on the famed Charles Manson murder trials from American Psycho director Mary Harron.

The actress, currently starring in HBO's Here and Now, is set to play the lead role of Patricia Krenwinkel, dubbed "Katie" by Manson and considered his most unwavering follower and right-hand girl. Krenwinkel is now the longest-incarcerated female inmate in the California penal system.

Bacon joins a cast that includes Matt Smith, who plays the notorious cult leader, along with Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation) and Marianne Rendon (Imposters). THR understands that Carla Gugino, who had previously been cast, has left the project.

Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford was recently cast as Tex Watson, a murdering member of the Manson family who was involved in the killing of actress Sharon Tate.

Charlie Says — now shooting — will focus on the three young women who were sentenced to death following the infamous murder case of Manson. When the death penalty was lifted, their sentence became life imprisonment. One young graduate student, Karlene Faith (Wever), was sent in to teach them, and through her the film will follow their transformations as they face the reality of their horrific crimes.

Reuniting Harron with her writing partner on American Psycho, Guinevere Turner, Charlie Says has been written by Turner and is based on source material from Ed Sanders’ 1971 best-selling book The Family, as well as The Long Prison Journey of Leslie Van Houten, written by Faith. Until her passing last year, Faith remained an advocate for Leslie Van Houten, who had been up for parole over 20 times.

Charlie Says is the first of two Manson-themed movie projects that are being made this year. Quentin Tarantino is also directing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and is set to shoot this summer.

Alongside Here and Now, Bacon stars in Lifetime's Story of a Girl and had a recurring role in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Other TV credits include NBC's Aquarius and MTV's Scream. On the film side, she can be seen in Matthew Currie Holmes' drama Traces opposite Pablo Schreiber and in Xavier Manrique's Chronically Metropolitan.

In 2013, Bacon — the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick — was selected as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as 2014 Miss Golden Globe.

She is represented by Impression Entertainment, The Kohner Agency, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.