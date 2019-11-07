Jamie Foxx Encourages Others to Pursue Passions in Pixar's 'Soul' Teaser Trailer

Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs round out the voice cast for the film.

Jamie Foxx encourages others to follow their dreams in the teaser trailer for Pixar's Soul.

The animated film follows middle school teacher Joe Gardner (Foxx), who dreams of being a professional jazz musician and gets the opportunity to be the opening act at the Half Note Club. When Joe is in a life threatening accident, his soul is separated from his body and transported to the "You Seminar," a center where souls develop and gain passions before being transported to a newborn child. Joe learns that he must work with other souls in training in order to return to Earth.

Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs round out the voice cast for the film, which Pete Docter directed and co-wrote with Mike Jones and Kemp Powers.

The trailer opens with Joe asking, "What would you want to be known for on Earth?" A montage follows that shows people in their everyday lives, including commuting in a busy city and working jobs like a doctor, barber and hedge fund manager. "We only have a short time on this planet. You wanna become the person that you were born to be? Don't waste your time on all the junk of life," Joe continues in a voiceover.

"Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out to real you," he says as clips show people enjoying their passions, which include playing instruments and sewing. Viewers soon get to see Joe playing the piano onstage. "The brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world."

Joe later learns that he booked the gig and dodges a number of potential accidents before it's his time to take the stage. He eventually falls into an open pothole, where he is transported to the "You Seminar."

Now appearing as a blue blob, Joe asks his new peer at the seminar what she wants to be remembered for. "Probably for doing this funny cowboy dance," she responds before showing off her best moves.

Soul will be in theaters on June 19.