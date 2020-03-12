Jamie Foxx Tries to Return to Earth and Regain Control of His Body in 'Soul' Trailer

Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs also voice characters in the Pixar film.

Jamie Foxx sets out on a mission to bring his soul back to his body in the trailer for Pixar's Soul.

The animated film follows middle school teacher Joe Gardner (Foxx), who dreams of being a professional jazz musician. After Joe gets the opportunity to be the opening act at the Half Note Club, he is in a life-threatening accident and his soul is separated from his body.

His soul is then transported to the You Seminar, a center where souls develop and gain passions before being transported into a newborn child.

When Joe learns that he is still alive, he asks fellow soul 22 (Tina Fey) to help him get his soul back into his body. She refuses to help, though Joe accidentally involves her when the two fall down a tunnel that connects them to Earth.

Questlove, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs also voice characters in the film, which Pete Docter directed and co-wrote with Mike Jones and Kemp Powers.

Soul will be in theaters on June 19. Watch the full trailer above.