'Soul,' 'Wolfwalkers' Wins Annie Awards in Features 9:01 PM PDT 4/16/2021 by Carolyn Giardina Courtesy of Disney/Pixar; Apple TV+ 'Soul' won best animated feature and seven total awards, and 'Wolfwalkers' won best indie animated feature, best direction and five total awards. Pixar's Soul and Apple TV+/GKIDS' Wolfwalkers shared the wins in all of the animated feature categories during the 48th Annie Awards, which were presented Friday by ASIFA-Hollywood during a virtual ceremony. Soul won seven awards including best animated feature, and Wolfwalkers won five including best independent animated feature. Additionally, Wolfwalkers helmers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart won the category for best direction. Soul director Pete Docter and co-director Kemp Powers, along with Mike Jones, won the Annie for writing, while Wolfwalkers' Moore and Stewart, along with María Pareja, additionally picked up the Annie for production design. Soul also won trophies for editing, FX, character animation and storyboarding, as well as music, which was awarded to Oscar nominees Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Battiste. Wolfwalkers additionally collected Annies for character design as well as voice acting, which was presented to Eva Whittaker, who played Mebh. Wolfwalkers was made at Ireland's Cartoon Saloon, for which Wolfwalkers director and producer Moore is a founder partner. Cartoon Saloon also picked up the best sponsored content Annie award for Greenpeace's There's a Monster in My Kitchen. This year's Oscar nominees for best animated feature are Soul, Wolfwalkers, Pixar's Onward, Netflix's Over the Moon, and Aardman/Netflix's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Soul is additionally Oscar-nominated for its score and sound. During the ceremony, Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to animation were presented to animator Willie Ito, animator/director Bruce Smith, and posthumously to designer Sue Nichols. The June Foray Award for charitable contributions was bestowed on animator and art director, Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, and the Ub Iwerks Award for technical innovation was presented to Epic Games for its Unreal Engine. Howard, Don Hahn's documentary on the life of songwriter Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) from Stone Circle Pictures received a Special Achievement Award. The complete list of Annie Award winners follows. Best Feature Onward, Pixar Animation Studios WINNER Soul, Pixar Animation Studios The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation The Willoughbys, Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation Best Indie Feature A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies On-Gaku: Our Sound, Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top Ride Your Wave, Science SARU WINNER Wolfwalkers, Apple/GKIDS Best Special Production Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios Libresse / Bodyform - #Womb Stories, Chelsea Pictures Nixie & Nimbo, Hornet Shooom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures WINNER The Snail and the Whale, Magic Light Pictures Best Short Subject Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche, Miyu Productions KKUM, open the portal WINNER Souvenir Souvenir, Blast Production The Places Where We Live (Cake), FX Productions and FX World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime, Don Hertzfeldt Best Sponsored Erste Group 'Edgar's Christmas', Passion Animation Studios Max & Maxine,Hornet The Last Mile, Nexus Studios WINNER There's a Monster in my Kitchen, Cartoon Saloon, Mother Travel the Vote, Hornet Best TV/Media - Preschool Buddi Episode: Snow, Unanico Group Muppet Babies Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie, Oddbot / Disney Junior Stillwater Episode: The Impossible Dream / Stuck in the Rain, Apple / Gaumont / Scholastic WINNER The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru, Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President Episode: I am Madam President, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films Best TV/Media - Children WINNER Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox, Silvergate Media for Netflix Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise, Nickelodeon Animation Studio She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2, DreamWorks Animation Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Shattered, Lucasfilm Animation Victor And Valentino Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona, Cartoon Network Studios Best TV/Media - General Audience Close Enough Episode: Logan's Run'd/Room Parents, Cartoon Network Studios WINNER Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Coven Of The Damned, Cartoon Network Studios Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green, Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation Rick and Morty Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode, Rick and Morty LLC The Midnight Gospel Episode: Mouse of Silver, Titmouse Animation for Netflix Best Student Film 100,000 Acres of Pine, Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright School: The Animation Workshop Coffin, Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image WINNER La Bestia, Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image Latitude du printemps, Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing YeSchool: Rubika O Black Hole!, Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain School: National Film and Television School, UK Best FX for TV/Media Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Episode: Sirocco Fire ExplosionDreamWorks Animation, Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle WINNER Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World, DreamWorks Animation, Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Pixar Animation Studios, Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew Wong Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Killahead, Part Two, DreamWorks Animation, Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege) Episode: Episode 6, Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix, Masanori Sakakibara Best FX for Feature Over the Moon, Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski, Jennifer Lasrado WINNER Soul, Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller The Croods: A New Age, Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheung Trolls World Tour, Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeakos Wolfwalkers, Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck Best Character Animation - TV/Media Alien Xmas, Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment / Sonar Entertainment / Chiodo Bros. Productions, Kim Blanchette BoJack Horseman Episode: Good Damage, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix, James Bowman Cosmos: Possible Worlds Episode: Vavilov, Starburns Industries, Dan MacKenzie WINNER Hilda, Silvergate Media for Netflix, David Laliberté Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Pixar Animation Studios,Lucas Fraga Pacheco Best Character Animation - Feature Onward, Shaun Chacko WINNER Soul, Michal Makarewicz The Croods: A New Age, Rani Naamani The Willoughbys, Andrés Bedate Martin Wolfwalkers, Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart Best Character Animation - Live Action The Christmas Chronicles 2, Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures / Wonder Worldwide Production, FX Production Company: Weta Digital, Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden WINNER The Madalorian, Production Company: Lucasfilm, FX Production Company: Image Engine, Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk The Umbrella Academy 2, Production Company: UCP for Netflix, FX Production Company: Weta Digital, Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures FX Production Company: Framestore, Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec Best Character Animation - Video Game League of Legends, Riot Games, Jose "Sho" Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich WINNER Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Insomniac Games, Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios iam8bit, Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies Best Character Design - TV/Media WINNER Amphibia Episode: The Shut-In!, Disney TV Animation, Joe Sparrow BNA, Episode: Runaway Raccoon Trigger / Netflix, Yusuke Yoshigaki Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network Studios, Danny Hynes Looney Tunes Cartoons, Warner Bros. Animation, Jim Soper The Owl House Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls, Disney Television Animation, Marina Gardner Best Character Design - Feature Soul, Daniel López Muñoz The Croods: A New Age, Joe Pitt The Willoughbys, Craig Hellman Trolls World Tour, Timothy Lamb WINNER Wolfwalkers, Federico Pirovano Best Direction - TV/Media WINNER Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal "Plague Of Madness," Genndy Tartakovsky Great Pretender, "Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection," Hiro Kaburagi Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, "Mao Mao's Nakey," Titmouse / Cartoon Network Studios, Michael Moloney Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Battle Nexus NYC," Nickelodeon Animation Studio,Alan Wan The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "Hard to Swallow," Disney Television Animation,Eddie Trigueros Best Direction - Feature Calamity Jane, Rémi Chayé Over the Moon, Glen Keane Ride Your Wave, Masaaki Yuasa Soul, Pete Docter, Kemp Powers WINNER Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart Best Music - TV/Media Blood of Zeus "Escape or Die," Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix, Paul Edward-Francis Mira Royal Detective "The Great Diwali Mystery," Wild Canary / Disney Junior Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie Star Trek: Lowe Decks "Crisis Point," CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment, Chris Westlake WINNER Star Wars; the Clone Wars: "Victory and Death," Lucasfilm Animation Kevin Kiner The Tiger That Came to Tea, Lupus Films, David Arnold, Don Black Best Music - Feature Onward, Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna Over the Moon, Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park WINNER Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste The Willoughbys, Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher Wolfwalkers, Bruno Coulais, Kíla Best Production Design - TV/Media Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios, Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi WINNER Shoom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures, Julien Bisaro The Adventures of Paddington "Paddington And Halloween," Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Negar Bagheri To: Gerard, DreamWorks Animation, Raymond Zibach Trash Truck, Glen Keane Productions for Netflix, Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher Best Production Design - Feature Onward, Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad Soul, Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire The Willoughbys, Kyle McQueen Trolls World Tour, Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb WINNER Wolfwalkers, María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore Best Storyboarding - TV/Media Archibald's Next Big Thing "Baritone Tea Part 1," DreamWorks Animation, Ben McLaughlin Big City Greens "Cheap Show," Walt Disney Television Animation, Kiana Khansmith WINNER Looney Tunes Cartoons, Warner Bros. Animation, Andrew Dickman Mortal Combat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Warner Bros. Animation, Milo Neuman Shoom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures, Julien Bisaro Best Storyboarding - Feature Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli, Goro Miyazaki Over the Moon, Glen Keane WINNER Soul, Trevor Jimenez The Croods: A New Age, Evon Freeman Wolfwalkers, Guillaume Lorin Best Voice Acting - TV/Media Dragons Rescue Riders "Hunt for the Golden Dragon," DreamWorks Animation It's Pony "Episode 107," Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Jessica DiCicco (Annie) Phones and Ferb the Movie "Candace Against the Universe," Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+, Ashley Tisdale (Candace) WINNER Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, "Our Final Act," DreamWorks Animation, David Bradley (Merlin) ThunderCats Roar! "ThunderSlobs," Warner Bros. Animation, Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra) Best Voice Acting - Feature Earwig and the Witch, Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga) Onward, Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot) Over the Moon, Robert G. Chiu (Chin) The Croods: A New Age, Nicolas Cage (Grug) WINNER Wolfwalkers, Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre) Best Writing - TV/Media WINNER Big Mouth "The New Me," Netflix, Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network Studios, Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter Fancy Nancy, "Nancy's New Friend," Disney Television Animation, Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden Harley Quinn, "Something Borrowed, Something Green," Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Sarah Peter She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, "Heart Part 2," DreamWorks Animation, Noelle Stevenson Best Writing - Feature A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Mark Burton, Jon Brown Onward, Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley,Keith Bunin Over the Moon, Audrey Wells WINNER Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers Wolfwalkers, Will Collins Best Editorial - TV/Media Cops and Robbers, Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva WINNER Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox, John McKinnon If Anything Happens I Love You, Gilbert Films / Oh Good Productions for Netflix, Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Serena Warner To: Gerard, James Ryan Best Editorial - Feature A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Sim Evan-Jones, Adrian Rhodes Calamity Jane, Benjamin Massoubre Onward, Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther WINNER Soul, Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk The Willoughbys, Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann