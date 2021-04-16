'Soul,' 'Wolfwalkers' Wins Annie Awards in Features

'Soul' won best animated feature and seven total awards, and 'Wolfwalkers' won best indie animated feature, best direction and five total awards.

Pixar's Soul and Apple TV+/GKIDS' Wolfwalkers shared the wins in all of the animated feature categories during the 48th Annie Awards, which were presented Friday by ASIFA-Hollywood during a virtual ceremony.

Soul won seven awards including best animated feature, and Wolfwalkers won five including best independent animated feature. Additionally, Wolfwalkers helmers Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart won the category for best direction.

Soul director Pete Docter and co-director Kemp Powers, along with Mike Jones, won the Annie for writing, while Wolfwalkers' Moore and Stewart, along with María Pareja, additionally picked up the Annie for production design.

Soul also won trophies for editing, FX, character animation and storyboarding, as well as music, which was awarded to Oscar nominees Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Battiste. Wolfwalkers additionally collected Annies for character design as well as voice acting, which was presented to Eva Whittaker, who played Mebh.

Wolfwalkers was made at Ireland's Cartoon Saloon, for which Wolfwalkers director and producer Moore is a founder partner. Cartoon Saloon also picked up the best sponsored content Annie award for Greenpeace's There's a Monster in My Kitchen.

This year's Oscar nominees for best animated feature are Soul, Wolfwalkers, Pixar's Onward, Netflix's Over the Moon, and Aardman/Netflix's A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Soul is additionally Oscar-nominated for its score and sound.

During the ceremony, Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to animation were presented to animator Willie Ito, animator/director Bruce Smith, and posthumously to designer Sue Nichols.

The June Foray Award for charitable contributions was bestowed on animator and art director, Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, and the Ub Iwerks Award for technical innovation was presented to Epic Games for its Unreal Engine. Howard, Don Hahn's documentary on the life of songwriter Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) from Stone Circle Pictures received a Special Achievement Award.

The complete list of Annie Award winners follows.

Best Feature

Onward, Pixar Animation Studios

WINNER Soul, Pixar Animation Studios

The Croods: A New Age, DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys, Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Trolls World Tour, DreamWorks Animation

Best Indie Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Calamity Jane, Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound, Rock’n Roll Mountain, Tip Top

Ride Your Wave, Science SARU

WINNER Wolfwalkers, Apple/GKIDS

Best Special Production

Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios

Libresse / Bodyform - #Womb Stories, Chelsea Pictures

Nixie & Nimbo, Hornet

Shooom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures

WINNER The Snail and the Whale, Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche, Miyu Productions

KKUM, open the portal

WINNER Souvenir Souvenir, Blast Production

The Places Where We Live (Cake), FX Productions and FX

World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime, Don Hertzfeldt

Best Sponsored

Erste Group 'Edgar's Christmas', Passion Animation Studios

Max & Maxine,Hornet

The Last Mile, Nexus Studios

WINNER There's a Monster in my Kitchen, Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Travel the Vote, Hornet

Best TV/Media - Preschool

Buddi Episode: Snow, Unanico Group

Muppet Babies Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie, Oddbot / Disney Junior

Stillwater Episode: The Impossible Dream / Stuck in the Rain, Apple / Gaumont / Scholastic

WINNER The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru, Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President Episode: I am Madam President, 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media - Children

WINNER Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox, Silvergate Media for Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise, Nickelodeon Animation Studio

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2, DreamWorks Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Shattered, Lucasfilm Animation

Victor And Valentino Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona, Cartoon Network Studios

Best TV/Media - General Audience

Close Enough Episode: Logan's Run'd/Room Parents, Cartoon Network Studios

WINNER Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Coven Of The Damned, Cartoon Network Studios

Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green, Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Rick and Morty Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode, Rick and Morty LLC

The Midnight Gospel Episode: Mouse of Silver, Titmouse Animation for Netflix

Best Student Film

100,000 Acres of Pine, Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright

School: The Animation Workshop

Coffin, Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image

WINNER La Bestia, Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image

Latitude du printemps, Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing YeSchool: Rubika

O Black Hole!, Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain

School: National Film and Television School, UK

Best FX for TV/Media

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Episode: Sirocco Fire ExplosionDreamWorks Animation, Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle

WINNER Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World, DreamWorks Animation, Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Pixar Animation Studios, Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew Wong

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Killahead, Part Two, DreamWorks Animation, Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege) Episode: Episode 6, Rooster Teeth Productions for Netflix, Masanori Sakakibara

Best FX for Feature

Over the Moon, Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski, Jennifer Lasrado

WINNER Soul, Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

The Croods: A New Age, Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheung

Trolls World Tour, Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeakos

Wolfwalkers, Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck

Best Character Animation - TV/Media

Alien Xmas, Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment / Sonar Entertainment / Chiodo Bros. Productions, Kim Blanchette

BoJack Horseman Episode: Good Damage, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix, James Bowman

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Episode: Vavilov, Starburns Industries, Dan MacKenzie

WINNER Hilda, Silvergate Media for Netflix, David Laliberté

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Pixar Animation Studios,Lucas Fraga Pacheco

Best Character Animation - Feature

Onward, Shaun Chacko

WINNER Soul, Michal Makarewicz

The Croods: A New Age, Rani Naamani

The Willoughbys, Andrés Bedate Martin

Wolfwalkers, Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

Best Character Animation - Live Action

The Christmas Chronicles 2, Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures / Wonder Worldwide Production, FX Production Company: Weta Digital, Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden

WINNER The Madalorian, Production Company: Lucasfilm, FX Production Company: Image Engine, Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

The Umbrella Academy 2, Production Company: UCP for Netflix, FX Production Company: Weta Digital, Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures FX Production Company: Framestore, Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec

Best Character Animation - Video Game

League of Legends, Riot Games, Jose "Sho" Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich

WINNER Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Insomniac Games, Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios iam8bit, Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen

The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies

Best Character Design - TV/Media

WINNER Amphibia Episode: The Shut-In!, Disney TV Animation, Joe Sparrow

BNA, Episode: Runaway Raccoon Trigger / Netflix, Yusuke Yoshigaki

Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network Studios, Danny Hynes

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Warner Bros. Animation, Jim Soper

The Owl House Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls, Disney Television Animation, Marina Gardner

Best Character Design - Feature

Soul, Daniel López Muñoz

The Croods: A New Age, Joe Pitt

The Willoughbys, Craig Hellman

Trolls World Tour, Timothy Lamb

WINNER Wolfwalkers, Federico Pirovano

Best Direction - TV/Media

WINNER Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal "Plague Of Madness," Genndy Tartakovsky

Great Pretender, "Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection," Hiro Kaburagi

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, "Mao Mao's Nakey," Titmouse / Cartoon Network Studios, Michael Moloney

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Battle Nexus NYC," Nickelodeon Animation Studio,Alan Wan

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "Hard to Swallow," Disney Television Animation,Eddie Trigueros

Best Direction - Feature

Calamity Jane, Rémi Chayé

Over the Moon, Glen Keane

Ride Your Wave, Masaaki Yuasa

Soul, Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

WINNER Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Best Music - TV/Media

Blood of Zeus "Escape or Die," Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix, Paul Edward-Francis

Mira Royal Detective "The Great Diwali Mystery," Wild Canary / Disney Junior Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Star Trek: Lowe Decks "Crisis Point," CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment, Chris Westlake

WINNER Star Wars; the Clone Wars: "Victory and Death," Lucasfilm Animation Kevin Kiner

The Tiger That Came to Tea, Lupus Films, David Arnold, Don Black

Best Music - Feature

Onward, Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Over the Moon, Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park

WINNER Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Willoughbys, Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher

Wolfwalkers, Bruno Coulais, Kíla

Best Production Design - TV/Media

Baba Yaga, Baobab Studios, Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi

WINNER Shoom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures, Julien Bisaro

The Adventures of Paddington "Paddington And Halloween," Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Negar Bagheri

To: Gerard, DreamWorks Animation, Raymond Zibach

Trash Truck, Glen Keane Productions for Netflix, Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

Best Production Design - Feature

Onward, Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad

Soul, Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire

The Willoughbys, Kyle McQueen

Trolls World Tour, Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb

WINNER Wolfwalkers, María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

Best Storyboarding - TV/Media

Archibald's Next Big Thing "Baritone Tea Part 1," DreamWorks Animation, Ben McLaughlin

Big City Greens "Cheap Show," Walt Disney Television Animation, Kiana Khansmith

WINNER Looney Tunes Cartoons, Warner Bros. Animation, Andrew Dickman

Mortal Combat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Warner Bros. Animation, Milo Neuman

Shoom's Odyssey, Picolo Pictures, Julien Bisaro

Best Storyboarding - Feature

Earwig and the Witch, Studio Ghibli, Goro Miyazaki

Over the Moon, Glen Keane

WINNER Soul, Trevor Jimenez

The Croods: A New Age, Evon Freeman

Wolfwalkers, Guillaume Lorin

Best Voice Acting - TV/Media

Dragons Rescue Riders "Hunt for the Golden Dragon," DreamWorks Animation

It's Pony "Episode 107," Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Phones and Ferb the Movie "Candace Against the Universe," Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+, Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

WINNER Tales of Arcadia: Wizards, "Our Final Act," DreamWorks Animation, David Bradley (Merlin)

ThunderCats Roar! "ThunderSlobs," Warner Bros. Animation, Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

Best Voice Acting - Feature

Earwig and the Witch, Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward, Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon, Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age, Nicolas Cage (Grug)

WINNER Wolfwalkers, Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

Best Writing - TV/Media

WINNER Big Mouth "The New Me," Netflix, Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg

Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network Studios, Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter

Fancy Nancy, "Nancy's New Friend," Disney Television Animation, Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden

Harley Quinn, "Something Borrowed, Something Green," Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation, Sarah Peter

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, "Heart Part 2," DreamWorks Animation, Noelle Stevenson

Best Writing - Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Mark Burton, Jon Brown

Onward, Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley,Keith Bunin

Over the Moon, Audrey Wells

WINNER Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers, Will Collins

Best Editorial - TV/Media

Cops and Robbers, Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva

WINNER Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox, John McKinnon

If Anything Happens I Love You, Gilbert Films / Oh Good Productions for Netflix, Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life, Serena Warner

To: Gerard, James Ryan

Best Editorial - Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Sim Evan-Jones, Adrian Rhodes

Calamity Jane, Benjamin Massoubre

Onward, Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther

WINNER Soul, Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

The Willoughbys, Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann