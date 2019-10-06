'Sound of Metal' Wins Best Film at 15th Zurich International Film Festival

Trine Dyrholm takes best actress honors for 'Queen of Hearts,' David Zonana wins best directing for 'Workforce.'

Darius Marder's debut feature Sound of Metal has won the Golden Eye award for best film at the 2019 Zurich International Film Festival. Riz Ahmed stars as a drummer dealing with the sudden loss of his hearing in the feature, which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Zurich International Jury, headed by director Oliver Stone, announced the winners of the 15th Zurich International Film Festival on Saturday. Special mention went to Shannon Murphy's Babyteeth, Just 6.5 from director Saeed Roustaee and Hlynur Pálmason's A White, White Day.

Danish star Trine Dyrholm took Zurich's best actress honor for her commanding performance in May el-Toukhy's Queen of Hearts, in which she plays a successful career woman who seduces her own stepson.

The prize for best directing went to first-timer David Zonana for Workforce, which follows a construction worker in Mexico City working on the building site of a luxury home. Workforce had its world premiere in Toronto's Platform sidebar.

Alexander Nanau's Collective, a look at a Romanian newspaper investigation into hospital corruption, took the Golden Eye for best documentary, while the prize for best German-language feature went to Nora Fingscheidt's System Crasher, Germany's Oscar candidate for the 2020 race in the Best International Feature category.

Zurich film fans awarded the audience prize to Volunteer from directors Anna Thommen and Lorenz Nufer. The prize for best international series went to Israeli drama Just for Today, created by Nir Bergman und Ram Nehari.

