SoundMachine Partners With Napster for Expanded Music Subscription Service

SoundMachine and Napster are looking to provide on-brand music experiences for businesses.

SoundMachine announced a new premium music subscription, in partnership with Napster, designed to provide on-brand music experiences for businesses. The service, Business Premium powered by Napster, allows large and small businesses in the U.S., Canada and Spain to access hundreds of AI-generated and human-curated stations, as well as the ability to create a custom station from an artist or song using the Napster catalog.

“With Business Premium powered by Napster, SoundMachine is bringing the richer consumer experience that clients are used to in their personal lives into a business context,” said Matteo Luppi, co-founder and CEO of SoundMachine. “From the huge amount of content we make available to the flexibility and customization features we offer, Business Premium makes it easy for any client to jump in and create the perfect soundtrack for their business. Napster’s capabilities perfectly complement our own, and they have been a fantastic partner throughout the development process. We look forward to many more great things in the years ahead.”

The new service blends SoundMachine's scheduling and management features with Napster's music programming technology and catalog of millions of songs. Users will also have the ability to upload and schedule promotional messages to play along with the music, program different types of music to play during different parts of the day, mix complementary genre stations to create the perfect in-store audio backdrop and control music in multiple locations from a central account.

"We're excited to partner with SoundMachine to provide its customers with enhanced experiences leveraging Napster’s world-class programming, editorial and delivery platform," said Bill Patrizio, president and CEO of Napster. "Music is a powerful force that can form an unbreakable bond between a listener and a moment, mood, or location. With Business Premium, we are putting that power to work on behalf of businesses and customers around the world."

Subscribers to Business Premium powered by Napster get a 30-day free trial before being charged either $31.95 per month per location when billed annually or $34.95 per month per location when billed monthly. It's currently available in U.S., Canada and Spain, with additional territories to be added in the coming months.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.