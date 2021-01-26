South Korean Actress Song Yoo-jung Dies at 26

The K-drama star was found dead in Seoul on Saturday.

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung was found dead on Saturday in Seoul. She was 26.

Her management agency, Sublime Artist Agency, released a statement saying the actress died suddenly and that her funeral was held quietly on Monday in accordance with her family's wishes. No cause of death has been given.

Song first came to prominence as a cosmetics model for Estee Lauder. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's Golden Rainbow in 2013. She also starred in dramas Make Your Wish in 2014 and School 2017 in 2017. She also appeared in the music video "Goodbye Road" by the K-pop band iKON.

Song's death is the latest tragedy to hit South Korea's entertainment industry which has seen a number of young stars die by suicide in recent years. Last year, actress-model Oh In-hye, died at 36 and Yohan, a member of the K-pop band TST, died at 28. Singer-actress Goo Hara and singer Sulli, both died by suicide in 2019 and SHINee member Jonghyun, died by suicide in 2017.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.