South Korean Box Office: Local Comedy 'Extreme Job' Becomes Biggest Film Ever

South Korean comedy Extreme Job became the highest-grossing film of all time in the country over the weekend, raking in a cumulative $122.1 million (137.7 billion Korean won), according to the Korean Film Council's KOBIS database.

The film topped the charts for four straight weeks after opening in theaters Jan. 23. Though the film dropped to No. 4 this weekend from No. 2, it continues to perform strongly. For example, it accounted for a 15 percent box office market share over the weekend.

The CJ Entertainment title's score surpasses that of The Admiral: Roaring Currents, a local historical epic that had been the biggest film in the Asian country since 2014 with a cumulative gross of about $120 million (135.7 billion Korean won). Also handled by CJ, The Admiral continues to hold the highest attendance record with 17.6 million admissions, compared with 16.0 million currently for Extreme Job. Local industry watchers typically measure box office performance in terms of admissions in the country, which has a population of just over 50 million.

Directed by Lee Byung-heon, Extreme Job is about narcotics detectives going undercover in a fried chicken joint to crack down on a crime ring. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when the rundown restaurant turns into the hottest eatery in town.

Last year, comedies such as Perfect Stranger and On Your Wedding Day, did very well in South Korea, and the success of Extreme Job trumps the convention that blockbusters have to be big-budget period movies with a serious message, film critic Yoon Sung-eun tells THR. "Recent trends suggest that the general public prefer light entertainment compared to heavy dramas," says Yoon.

Yoon also notes that the film breaks away from the signature formulas that had worked for local comedies in the past. "Before, comedies were expected to have a surprise plot twist with elements of touching drama or romance," explains Yoon. "Extreme Job doesn't bend genres, but showcases a diverse style within the comedy genre ranging from slapstick to B-movie humor."

Adds the critic: "Most important, the movie's success lies in its script full of witty dialogue, as well as the message that any job, such as running a chicken joint, can be a worthwhile and challenging endeavor. This seems to have resonated strongly with the general public."

Meanwhile, other domestic titles led the South Korean box office this weekend. On top was biopic A Resistance, starring Snowpiercer actress Ko Asung as Yu Gwan-sun, a national hero who led the March 1, 1919, independence movement during the Japanese occupation period (1910-45). Friday was a national holiday marking the 100th anniversary of the protests. The Lotte Entertainment title enjoyed a promising debut with 26.7 percent of the revenue, raking in a total $5.6 million.

Coming in at No. 2 was Svaha: The Sixth Finger. Distributed by CJ, the occult mystery thriller dropped from its top spot last week, but took home 21.9 percent of the market share for a cume of $15.8 million. Finishing third was the legal drama Innocent Witness. Another Lotte title, the film starring popular actor Jung Woo-sung accounted for 16.9 percent of the box office share for a total of $16.3 million. Another Japanese colonial-era film, Race to Freedom: Um Bok Dong (aka Uhm Bok-dong, Bicycle King), took No. 5 with 3.5 percent of the share for a cume $1.0 million.