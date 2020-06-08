South Korea's CJ, Germany's Tresor TV Sign First-Look Production Deal

The agreement will see Tresor option CJ formats such as 'Shadow Singer' and 'I Can See Your Voice' for the German market, with the Korean company getting access to such German formats as 'Curvy Supermodel.'

South Korean media group CJ Entertainment has signed a first-look deal with German production house Tresor TV that will see the two companies option each other's scripted and non-scripted formats for their respective markets.

The deal, announced Monday by Tresor TV's managing director Axel Kuehn and Jangho Seo, senior vp for the content business at CJ Entertainment, will see Tresor option such CJ entertainment formats as I Can See Your Voice and Shadow Singer to adapt for the German TV market. The Korean group gets access to Tresor's primetime formats, including Masters of Dance and Curvy Supermodel.

I Can See Your Voice, a mystery singing show where audiences have to figure out who is the terrible singer among a group of contestants, has been a huge hit in Korea and an U.S. adaptation was recently optioned by Fox, with The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong to Host.

Tresor and CJ previously collaborated on the German-language adaptation of music format 300: War of United Voices, which premiered on commercial network Sat.1 under the local title United Voices – Das grösste Fanduell der Welt.

"Having already established a close and successful relationship with CJ over the past years, we are more than happy to deepen our business relationship with this first look agreement," said Kuehn. "We are excited to extend this collaboration beyond unscripted formats, into scripted as well."

Added Seo: "we are thrilled to further deepen our partnership with Tresor TV [and] are looking forward to work together to bring more content into the German market."

Tresor is part of Keshet International, the global arm of Israeli TV powerhouse Keshet Media Group, whose productions include HBO's Our Boys and The Baker and the Beauty for ABC. Keshet has some experience selling formats to the Korean market, including a high-profile deal for a local-language adaptation of its spy drama Prisoners of War, the series adapted in the U.S. as Homeland.

CJ Entertainment, whose film division produced Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winner Parasite, is Korea's leading production studio.



