Renowned DJ Zedd "Permanently Banned" From China for Liking a 'South Park' Tweet

The Comedy Central cartoon has been banned by the Chinese government for its recent criticisms.

Popular DJ Zedd has been permanently banned from China because he liked a post from the South Park Twitter account.

Born Anton Zaslavski, the Russian-German DJ and music producer made the announcement via social media. He has 8.1 million followers on Twitter alone.

"I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet," Zedd said via a tweet.

His reps confirmed to CNBC Zedd was notified he was banned from the country.

"This is true, yes, but we don’t have anymore info to give you at this time," Adam Guest, senior entertainment publicist at U.K.-based SATELLITE414 agency, told CNBC. It’s unclear if that means Zedd has a travel ban to China.

As of Saturday, Zedd's music was still available on Chinese music streaming site QQ Music, CNBC noted.

The South Park tweet Zedd liked was innocuous, simply one about the show's 300th episode, which aired last week. But the Comedy Central cartoon created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone has made headlines around the world in recent weeks for its criticisms of the Chinese government and of American businesses that do business with the country.

South Park has since been banned in the country. All mentions of the cartoon have been scrubbed from China's Internet. The show can no longer be streamed.

South Park has since been embraced by those protesting the Chinese government in Hong Kong. Protestors have even been showing pirated copies of the episode that got the series banned in China on the streets of Hong Kong. Parker and Stone have become something of folk heroes to the protestors.

Last week's episode of South Park concluded with one of the main characters declaring: "Fuck the Chinese government!"