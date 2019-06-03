Southern California Mall Locked Down After Reported Gunman Opens Fire

Upon arrival at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, officers discovered a subject with a gunshot wound, who was then transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police were searching Monday for a gunman in Southern California who shot a person at one of the nation's largest malls.

Stores in the sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, south of Los Angeles, were locked down and dozens of shoppers evacuated.

According to Torrance police Officer Craig Durling said authorities believe the attacker fled the mall but they were still searching the site. TV footage showed customers fleeing the mall into a parking lot as officers on SWAT vehicles rushed toward it.

Officers responded to the mall shortly before 3 p.m. following reports of shots fired, police said. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound inside the mall and don't believe there are additional victims.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect was described as having a shaved head and wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts.

The incident prompted the lockdown of a nearby middle school. The mall has more than 250 stores.