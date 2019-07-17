Southwest Airline Gifts Nintendo Switches to Comic-Con Passengers

The game console was labeled "The perfect travel companion" in its packaging.

Southwest passengers en route from Dallas to San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday were gifted Nintendo Switch consoles by the airline, along with a copy of Super Mario Maker 2.

The game console was labeled "The perfect travel companion" in its packaging.

Many recipients of the promotional gift took to social media to share their excitement, with one person noting, "One of my favorite @SouthwestAir moments ever — everyone on board holding up their tickets for a new Nintendo Switch! Thanks @NintendoAmerica for such a fun flight!"

Another passenger said, "Well this adventure just for better at 30k feet. Not only we got to play a level made for Southwest but we all get a Nintendo Switch. Yes a free Nintendo for each of us. Thank you @SouthwestAir and @NintendoAmerica. Super awesome!!!"

Nintendo's presence at Comic-Con will take place over July 18-21. Super Mario Maker 2 will be one of the playable games, along with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3.

Read some of the tweets from Southwest passengers below.

Well this adventure just for better at 30K feet. Not only we got to play a level made for Southwest but we all get a Nintendo Switch. Yes a free Nintendo for each of us. Thank you @SouthwestAir and @NintendoAmerica Super awesome!!! #southwestxnintendo #nintendo #supermariomaker2 pic.twitter.com/wx4POtfnLc — Juan Jose Anchante (@JuanAnchante) July 17, 2019