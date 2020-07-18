'Space Odyssey' Space Suit, Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sell at Auction

A David Hasselhoff signed 'Knight Rider' 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was also among the 900 Hollywood memorabilia items up for auction.

A space suit from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and a cape worn by Christopher Reeve while playing the Man of Steel in the Superman franchise films were highlights of Julien's Auctions recent "Hollywood: Legends & Explorers" memorabilia event.

From Friday to Saturday, the event held in Beverly Hills and live online put forth 900 items from iconic Hollywood films and television series as well as significant and historical space artifacts.

The Space Odyssey suit was accompanied by a helmet and was believed to have been worn by Keir Dullea, who played mission pilot and scientist Dr. David Bowman. The suit and helmet combo sold for $370,000. A wire and Zoptic flying and mechanical cape worn by Christopher Reeve in the first two Superman films sold for $110,000.

Other highlights from the auction included an original tobacco pipe used by Sir Ian Holm Cuthbert CBE (Ian Holm) as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which went for $28,200, and a David Hasselhoff signed KITT Knight Rider 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am used in tours and appearances promoting the Knight Rider television series, which sold for $192,000.

The auction also featured historic pieces used on the Apollo 11 and 17 missions such as two pilot control sticks from the NASA Apollo 11 flight to the moon, one used by Neil Armstrong, which sold for a stunning $370,000, and the other used by Buzz Aldrin, which sold for $256,000. An Apollo era spacesuit glove designed for Armstrong also sold for $76,800.